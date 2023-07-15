‘Baseball is not so easy over here’ - Class 1A state baseball bracket showcases talent from Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - The start of the Iowa high school state baseball tournament is just two days away, and Class 1A is shaping up to be highly competitive.

Five teams in the bracket were ranked in both the first and last polls of the season, and three teams are coming from right here in Plymouth County- a place with plenty of baseball talent.

”We could have two Plymouth County teams playing for the title, that’s a possibility. But that just shows the state, you know, the excellence of what baseball is in Northwest Iowa,” said Dean Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s baseball head coach.

Three Iowa high school baseball teams from Plymouth County are heading to Carroll with one goal in mind: giving it their all to compete for a state title.

“The past four or five years we’ve all been competing against each other. It makes us better as teams to play against the best competition, and by the time we get down to Carroll we know what it’s like to play all these good teams,” said Cael Ortmann, Remsen St. Mary’s senior.

Remsen St. Mary’s, Gehlen Catholic, and Kingsley-Pierson are all representing Plymouth County in the Class 1A bracket. And while the teams have their own big goals in mind, they’re proud of the way they’re all showcasing the talent in Northwest Iowa.

“I think it’s huge. You know, every week we’re going up against a ranked team in some class. So I think it’s big for us to gain that experience. You know, be competitive,” said Evan Neumann, Kingsley-Pierson senior.

“Baseball is not so easy over here. You know, this is what we deal with every season. It’s the same teams beating each other up. And getting that kind of competition all summer gets you ready for this state tournament, district tournaments and everything else,” said Loi Kraft, Gehlen Catholic baseball head coach.

And most of these players have been competing with each other or against each other since a young age in Little League, a place where many current players in Northwest Iowa get that first baseball growth and development.

“I guess the competition from a young age. You know, we’ve always been good, and we’ve made other teams better, and they’ve made us better. So I guess just the competition in this area is really good,” said Conner Beelner, Kingsley-Pierson senior.

“It’s kind of a little bit of a family up here in northwest Iowa with a lot of kids and baseball,” said Taylor Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson baseball head coach.

These coaches and players all respect each other’s game, often times asking each other for advice. Coach Kraft and Coach Harpenau grew up playing baseball against each other. Kraft says he called Harpenau who graciously gave him plenty of advice when he took his head coaching job.

But come Monday in Carroll, it’s game on.

“I’m hoping it’s a Plymouth County championship down there. I’m not sure he’ll answer my call to give me advice on how to beat St. Mary’s but if it’s not us, I’m hoping that one of the other two are there, and they bring the championship home to Plymouth County,” said Kraft.

