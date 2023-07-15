Crash near Atlantic, Iowa kills three

Two other people were taken to hospitals
Three people were killed and two injured in a crash near Atlantic, Iowa Friday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Jul. 14, 2023
Cass County, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were killed in a crash Friday afternoon in rural Cass County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a 1999 Ford F-350 truck was traveling north along U.S. Highway 71 and a 2001 Toyota Camry was going south.

ISP Investigators say at about 12:50 p.m. the F-350 cross the center line and hit the Camry head on near the intersection with Troublesome Creek Road. It’s not yet clear what caused the truck to switch lanes.

Both vehicles ended up on the west side of the highway after the collision.

Three people died at the scene.

  • Michael Adam Warnaca, 43, of Exira, Iowa, the truck driver
  • Erick William Kerkman, 46, of North Liberty, Iowa, the Camry driver
  • An unidentified girl, 15, of North Liberty, Iowa, a Camry passenger

A 10-year-old boy in the truck and a 12-year-old boy in the Camry were injured and taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not disclosed.

ISP says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

