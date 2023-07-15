Ed Nottle set to be inducted into American Association of Professional Baseball hall of fame

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The American Association of Professional Baseball will welcome four new members to its Hall of Fame in 2023.

Reggie Abercrombie, Ed Nottle, Doug Simunic and Mike Veeck will be officially inducted at the American Association Hall of Fame Luncheon on Tuesday, July 18 at Ballpark Commons in Franklin, WI.

When it comes to the Sioux City Explorers, there is one man who has quite literally been there for it all. Ed Nottle had a successful and lengthy career from being a part of the Explorers from 1993-2000 when they were a part of the Northern League, to the American Association days in 2006 and 2007.

Nottle won 418 games over ten seasons with Sioux City.

Nottle’s name will never be forgotten as he will now join the American Association of Professional Baseball hall of fame. He is set to be one of four new members to be added to the hall of fame on July 18th.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.