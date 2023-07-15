Ed Nottle set to be inducted into American Association of Professional Baseball hall of fame

By Amber Salas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The American Association of Professional Baseball will welcome four new members to its Hall of Fame in 2023.

Reggie Abercrombie, Ed Nottle, Doug Simunic and Mike Veeck will be officially inducted at the American Association Hall of Fame Luncheon on Tuesday, July 18 at Ballpark Commons in Franklin, WI.

When it comes to the Sioux City Explorers, there is one man who has quite literally been there for it all. Ed Nottle had a successful and lengthy career from being a part of the Explorers from 1993-2000 when they were a part of the Northern League, to the American Association days in 2006 and 2007.

Nottle won 418 games over ten seasons with Sioux City.

Nottle’s name will never be forgotten as he will now join the American Association of Professional Baseball hall of fame. He is set to be one of four new members to be added to the hall of fame on July 18th.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Firefighters were sent to Milford, Iowa for a house fire that resulted in one person dying.
Two people dead after house fires in Dickinson County, IA
Iowa man dies after being crushed by cattle gates
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
Three teens arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake

Latest News

Remsen St. Mary's softball prepares for state tournament.
Hawks softball remembering to play with confidence heading into third consecutive state tournament
Gehlen Catholic baseball taking BP as they prepare for the state tournament.
Jays feeling ready for big atmosphere of state tournament, making first trip since 2014
Remsen St. Mary's baseball puts in final preparations at practice before heading to state...
‘It’s motivated us a lot’ - Remsen St. Mary’s baseball seeking deep run heading into eighth-straight trip to state
IHSAA executive director Tom Keating speaking at the 2023 NFHS Summer Meeting as new president...
IHSAA’s Tom Keating named president of NFHS for 2023-24