‘God is just good to me’: Woman celebrates 104th birthday with family, friends
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi celebrated turning 104 with her family and friends.
Helen Clark Thomas proved that you are never too old for a birthday party.
Thomas’ friends and family came together to celebrate her 104th birthday this week.
When asked what her secret was to live such a long and prosperous life she said, “God is just good to me”.
Thomas added, “I depend on the Lord. I have tried to live a righteous life. I love God and people.”
