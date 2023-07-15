Hawks softball remembering to play with confidence heading into third consecutive state tournament

By Amber Salas and Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks softball team has flown through the season with an impressive 25-1 record.

They’re putting in their final preparations for their sixth trip to the state tournament in program history. The Hawks soared over Logan-Magnolia taking a 10-0 win to qualify for Class 1A state tournament.

RSM has been building up their confidence all season as they showcased their skills on the diamond, but now comes to biggest preparation of all as they prep for round one against the Wayne Falcons.

When it comes to the Hawks, these players have plenty of state tournament experience across multiple sports. They have been to state the past two years in row, and they are hoping that third time is the charm!

“This year, the vibe I get from them is they feel really confident, and not just in the first game but to win it all. And that’s something that you need to have to be a good team to go down there and do it. It’s to have that confidence before you even get there that you think you can do it,” said Monte Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s softball head coach.

The Hawks will look to keep there season rolling when they take on the Wayne Falcons on Tuesday the 18th with a shot at the semifinals on the line.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Firefighters were sent to Milford, Iowa for a house fire that resulted in one person dying.
Two people dead after house fires in Dickinson County, IA
Iowa man dies after being crushed by cattle gates
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
Three teens arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake

Latest News

Ed Nottle set to be inducted into the American Association hall of fame.
Ed Nottle set to be inducted into American Association of Professional Baseball hall of fame
Gehlen Catholic baseball taking BP as they prepare for the state tournament.
Jays feeling ready for big atmosphere of state tournament, making first trip since 2014
Remsen St. Mary's baseball puts in final preparations at practice before heading to state...
‘It’s motivated us a lot’ - Remsen St. Mary’s baseball seeking deep run heading into eighth-straight trip to state
IHSAA executive director Tom Keating speaking at the 2023 NFHS Summer Meeting as new president...
IHSAA’s Tom Keating named president of NFHS for 2023-24