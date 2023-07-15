Hawks softball remembering to play with confidence heading third consecutive state tournament

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks softball team has flown through the season with an impressive 25-1 record.

They’re putting in their final preparations for their sixth trip to the state tournament in program history. The Hawks soared over Logan-Magnolia taking a 10-0 win to qualify for Class 1A state tournament.

RSM has been building up their confidence all season as they showcased their skills on the diamond, but now comes to biggest preparation of all as they prep for round one against the Wayne Falcons.

When it comes to the Hawks, these players have plenty of state tournament experience across multiple sports. They have been to state the past two years in row, and they are hoping that third time is the charm!

“This year, the vibe I get from them is they feel really confident, and not just in the first game but to win it all. And that’s something that you need to have to be a good team to go down there and do it. It’s to have that confidence before you even get there that you think you can do it,” said Monte Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s softball head coach.

The Hawks will look to keep there season rolling when they take on the Wayne Falcons on Tuesday the 18th with a shot at the semifinals on the line.

