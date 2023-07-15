‘It’s motivated us a lot’ - Remsen St. Mary’s baseball seeking deep run heading into eighth-straight trip to state

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa high school state baseball tournament begins on Monday with Plymouth County putting up a strong group of contenders.

In Class 1A, the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks are feeling motivated as they keep extending their streak at the state tournament.

This is the Hawks’ eighth-straight appearance at the state tournament, and seniors on the team have played in four to five state tournaments. This level of experience on those big stages is a big advantage heading into the tournament, especially in an environment like Merchants Park.

After coming up just short in the championship game last season, the Hawks are back and ready to go all the way.

”You know that was probably one of my favorite games of my life just being in that game, has motivated me a lot more to get back there this year,” said Jaxon Bunkers, Remsen St. Mary’s senior.

“It’s motivated us a lot we know what we have to do to get there, and what we have to do to improve upon things and be better and hopefully win that championship game this year,” said Cael Ortmann, Remsen St. Mary’s senior.

The Hawks will kick off their run in the tournament on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Carroll as they take on Saint Ansgar.

