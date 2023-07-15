Jays feeling ready for big atmosphere of state tournament, making first trip since 2014

Gehlen Catholic baseball taking BP as they prepare for the state tournament.
Gehlen Catholic baseball taking BP as they prepare for the state tournament.(KTIV)
By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Rounding out the stacked list of Plymouth County Class 1A state baseball qualifiers is the Gehlen Catholic Jays who are making their way back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

As far as the Jays are concerned, they’ve been playing in big games the entire time. Despite playing in the loaded War Eagle Conference, the Jays are able to enter the tourney at an impressive 23 - 5 record. That’s due in large part to an experienced core of seniors like Connor Kraft and Keaton Logan who have helped lead the way.

For the players, this may be their first game at the state tournament, but the Jays are not worried about the atmosphere. If anything.... they’re ready for it.

“Honestly, I don’t really have any nerves. It’s more excitement I think that can be interpreted either way, some read it as nervousness, and some read it as excitement. But I think for the most part our team is really excited to play in front of a big crowd because we feed off that energy, and I think as a whole we’re just really excited,” said Keaton Logan, Gehlen Catholic senior.

The Jays will open their state tournament run on Monday when they take on Lynnville-Sully with first pitch set for 7 p.m. Monday night in Carroll.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Firefighters were sent to Milford, Iowa for a house fire that resulted in one person dying.
Two people dead after house fires in Dickinson County, IA
Missing Missouri teen found during South Dakota traffic stop
Iowa man dies after being crushed by cattle gates
Three teens arrested after stabbing in Storm Lake

Latest News

Remsen St. Mary's baseball puts in final preparations at practice before heading to state...
‘It’s motivated us a lot’ - Remsen St. Mary’s baseball seeking deep run heading into eighth-straight trip to state
IHSAA executive director Tom Keating speaking at the 2023 NFHS Summer Meeting as new president...
IHSAA’s Tom Keating named president of NFHS for 2023-24
Kingsley-Pierson baseball is focusing on taking it one game at a time heading into state...
Kingsley-Pierson baseball taking it ‘one game at a time’ heading into second-straight state tournament
Little league softball