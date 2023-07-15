Jays feeling ready for big atmosphere of state tournament, making first trip since 2014

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Rounding out the stacked list of Plymouth County Class 1A state baseball qualifiers is the Gehlen Catholic Jays who are making their way back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

As far as the Jays are concerned, they’ve been playing in big games the entire time. Despite playing in the loaded War Eagle Conference, the Jays are able to enter the tourney at an impressive 23 - 5 record. That’s due in large part to an experienced core of seniors like Connor Kraft and Keaton Logan who have helped lead the way.

For the players, this may be their first game at the state tournament, but the Jays are not worried about the atmosphere. If anything.... they’re ready for it.

“Honestly, I don’t really have any nerves. It’s more excitement I think that can be interpreted either way, some read it as nervousness, and some read it as excitement. But I think for the most part our team is really excited to play in front of a big crowd because we feed off that energy, and I think as a whole we’re just really excited,” said Keaton Logan, Gehlen Catholic senior.

The Jays will open their state tournament run on Monday when they take on Lynnville-Sully with first pitch set for 7 p.m. Monday night in Carroll.

