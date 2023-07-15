Judge says he will make decision on abortion law injunction by early next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Peter Im, an attorney representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and Emma Goldman Clinic, asked Judge Joseph Seidlin to make a judgment from the bench Friday ahead of Governor Reynolds signing the so-called heartbeat bill.

Im pointed out how quickly the bill passed the state House and Senate.

“They met for less than a day from the time they convened the Special Session until the time both houses passed the act,” Im said. “That’s less time than the 24 hours that are required for a patient to wait before they get an abortion in Iowa.”

Im said 92% of patients at Planned Parenthood and 99% at the Emma Goldman Clinic are beyond six weeks gestational age by the time they get an abortion.

Daniel Johnston, the attorney representing the state of Iowa, said the new law is constitutional. He pointed out the Iowa Supreme Court decided in 2022 that the Iowa Constitution doesn’t ensure access to abortion.

“Essentially, there’s no fundamental right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution, and it just sort of falls automatically from there because there’s no fundamental right implicated,” Johnston said. “No suspect or quasi-suspect class, rational basis has to apply.”

Once the two laid out their cases, Judge Seidlin was firm as to why it would be wrong for him to make a decision quickly.

“I cannot think of anything more insulting to either side than for a judge who before 11 o’clock had no idea that he was going to be involved in any of this would listen to arguments, and then rule from the bench,” Seidlin said.

Judge Seidlin said the latest he would be able to prepare a written decision would be Tuesday next week.

