Sioux City Symphony Orchestra welcomes new Executive Director

David Gross is new Executive Director for Sioux City Symphony.
David Gross is new Executive Director for Sioux City Symphony.(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Symphony officially has a change of leadership.

This afternoon, Sioux City Symphony welcomed its new Executive Director, David Gross.

Last season, the symphony announced that its Executive Director, Richard Steinbach, would be retiring. This past March, David Gross accepted the job after visiting with the staff and Symphony.

Gross knew it was the perfect fit once he learned more about the Symphony’s programs.

“Their commitment to education was a powerful deciding factor for us and just as we drove around the community when we were here in April we said, ‘yeah, this feels right’,” said Gross.

Gross was previously the Executive Director of the Reading Symphony Orchestra in Pennsylvania. He also served as President and CEO of San Antonio Symphony and the West Virginia Symphony.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

