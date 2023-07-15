Sioux City’s SWAT team served a felony arrest warrant last night

Sioux City Police SWAT team assists in serving felony-arrest warrant.
Sioux City Police SWAT team assists in serving felony-arrest warrant.(KTIV)
By Mark Haggar
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Sioux City’s SWAT unit helped serve an arrest warrant last night around 9P.M., according to Sioux City Police. The Swat team served the warrant at 1324 25th street and police said one person was taken into custody.

Police said no one was injured during the operation and the person was wanted for drug distribution. Police did not release the name of the individual but did say a search of the home turned up a weapon and drugs.

We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you the very latest details as it is becomes available.

