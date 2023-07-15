Siouxland District Health Department hosts health fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Siouxland District Health Department hosted a free, community-wide health fair.

Booths were set up in the District Health Department’s parking lot and attendees could go around and learn about the more than 20 services provided. Family friendly activities were put on for kids while professionals consulted the adults on various health and family services, and conducted free health screenings.

“When they go over to our I-Smile they’re actually doing the screenings there, we’ve made those available. It’s a variety of the actual practice of providing it, and even inside we have immunizations going on,” said Siouxland District Health’s Director, Kevin Grieme. “So we’re just looking at the community understanding, the scope of the work that we do as public health employees.”

If you have any other questions regarding services the Health Department provides, you can call SDHD at 712-279-6119 or check out their website by clicking here.

