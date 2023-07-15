Siouxland District Health Department hosts health fair

By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Siouxland District Health Department hosted a free, community-wide health fair.

Booths were set up in the District Health Department’s parking lot and attendees could go around and learn about the more than 20 services provided. Family friendly activities were put on for kids while professionals consulted the adults on various health and family services, and conducted free health screenings.

“When they go over to our I-Smile they’re actually doing the screenings there, we’ve made those available. It’s a variety of the actual practice of providing it, and even inside we have immunizations going on,” said Siouxland District Health’s Director, Kevin Grieme. “So we’re just looking at the community understanding, the scope of the work that we do as public health employees.”

If you have any other questions regarding services the Health Department provides, you can call SDHD at 712-279-6119 or check out their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man dies after being crushed by cattle gates
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Spirit Lake man dies after South Dakota motorcycle accident
Jeffrey David Stewart II
Man accused of stealing from North Fork Area Transit arrested in Texas
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature

Latest News

Wildfire smoke in the air this weekend
Siouxland District Health Department hosts health fair
All Abilities Day at Riverside Park
70th annual Summer Water Carnival kicks off in Lake View, IA
Akron opens new community pool