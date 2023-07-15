Thousands of people expected to come enjoy the 70th annual Summer Water Carnival in Lake View

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -This weekend, folks in Lake View, Iowa celebrated an annual event that’s been running seven decades.

The Summer Water Carnival kicked off last night and will continue through Sunday.

“This carnival brings in a ton of people fun, people come from all over, even different countries have visited for this event,” said Ally Lemers, the President of the Summer Water Carnival.

The 70th annual Water Carnival in Lake View, Iowa is a chance for hundreds of thousands to come to this small community and celebrate, but it’s also a chance for the locals to celebrate some time with family and friends.

“I grew up here actually just up the street, and we’ve been at carnival every single year and we just kind of hang out in the bay and the kids play in the water and we just get to hang out with friends it’s a good time,” said Stacy Pritchard, a lifetime Summer Water Carnival attendee.

The weekend event has something to offer for every age group.

Many people played bingo for just 50 cents a card. Others jumped at the chance to play the classic lawn game of corn hole.

The younger crowd could try their hand at the tractor pull and some even got to show off their creativity later in the day with cardboard boat races.

“It’s when you have to have quite a bit of cardboard and you have to get lots of duct tape and duct tape it all up and try and win, and it’s really fun,” said Truman Bruns, a participant in the cardboard boat races.

The celebration also has plenty of rides and for some kids this celebration is a chance to find friendship.

“You can make friends here, play around and have fun times on the rides,” said Jonathan Martinez, an attendee of the Summer Water Carnival

Event coordinators say all of the hard work put into this event is worth it when they get to see everyone enjoying the Summer Water Carnival.

“New things are happening, there’s joy by Friday when the Midway opens is just huge, and it’s fun to see how magical that is,” said Lemers.

Event officials also say they are eager for many more years of magical moments at Lake View’s annual Summer Water Carnival.

