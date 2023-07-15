Wildfire smoke in the air this weekend

Future Track - Smoke
Future Track - Smoke(KTIV)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The start to the weekend, although dry and with comfortable temperatures was filled with hazy conditions. Visibility has been down across Siouxland as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift across our area. Unfortunately, the smoke will stick around for the rest of the weekend and possibly the early hours of Monday as well.

Heading into Saturday night sky conditions will be mostly clear, but hazy with temperatures dropping off into the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday looks to be a little bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stationary front across the area may trigger widely isolated thunderstorms both in the morning and afternoon hours. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across southern and eastern parts of the area. 60 mph winds and quarter size hail are the primary threats.

A cold front will move through late Sunday keeping temperatures quite cool for Monday afternoon. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms happens again late into the evening and overnight hours.

Our coolest day of the week is shaping up to be Tuesday as showers and thunderstorms will be occasional throughout the day. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will keep temperatures in the upper 70s.

Highs will warm significantly Wednesday into the mid to upper 80s. A chance for isolated storms develops in the afternoon, but probabilities are much lower compared to Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain near average moving into next Thursday with partly cloudy skies.

Does next weekend feature dry and warm conditions?

Stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10 for the latest details.

