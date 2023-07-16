American Legion Riders gifted $10,000 to help support veterans and their families

LE MARS, Iowa -A local biker organization that’s committed to helping veterans in need is receiving support from a local business.

TCC Verizon out of Le Mars gave a $10,000 grant to Northwest Iowa’s American Legion Riders. The money donated will go directly towards helping military veterans and their families in times of need.

“All of our money goes back to our military veterans’ families in need. They might need some help with a funeral bill, they might need some help with a medical bill, we’re there for them,” said Northwest Iowa American Legion Riders’ Director, Doug Harms. “Each year we help a lot of military veterans in need not just in Plymouth County; Sioux County, Cherokee County, Woodbury County, we’re there for them.”

The partnership between the Legion Riders and TCC Verizon began five years ago, and this $10,000 grant is the largest amount of money donated by TCC to the Legion Riders.

“Why wouldn’t you want to partner with the Legion Riders? They’re everything great, they help our veterans, they need anything these guys are here to help them,” said TCC Verizon’s district manager, Sherri Bauman. “You know, it takes a village, it truly does. I’m just happy to say that I live in a community where we’re just one of many in this town that helps the Legion Riders and we’re absolutely happy, thrilled to do it.”

The American Legion Riders will be at TCC Verizon next Saturday in Le Mars for their annual hot dog feed fundraiser.

