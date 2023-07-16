Arrest made after female was struck in the Madison County, Nebraska fairgrounds parking lot

Madison, Nebraska (KTIV) The Madison County Sheriff’s office investigated a hit-and-run accident Saturday evening around 11:15 P.M. at the Madison County Fairgrounds parking lot where a female was struck by a vehicle.

According to a news release, the vehicle left the scene of the accident but witnesses were able to give a description of the vehicle as well as a license plate number. Deputies stopped the vehicle exiting the fairgrounds on 6th street in Madison.

40-year-old Brian L. Coffman of Norfolk was arrested for driving under the Influence resulting in serious bodily injuries, leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injuries and driving under suspension, according to the release.

The injured female was transported to Faith Regional to be treated for her injuries. Her name and age were not released and her injuries were described as serious but not life threatening. The Madison Police Department, BlueLine Security, and Madison Fire and Rescue assisted in the incident.

