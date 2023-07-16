Smoke moving out and a beautiful Monday lies ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday turned out to be a near carbon copy of the weather on Saturday. Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to hang around the area and made air quality unhealthy for many. Fortunately, this smoke looks to move away from the surface heading into Monday. Hazy skies will likely continue for another day, but visibilities and air quality should return to normal. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Sunday evening, but a mainly dry night is in store.

With northerly winds in place, high temperatures on Monday will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. We expect mostly sunny skies and no precipitation during the day as well. Late into the evening and overnight hours, the precipitation chances will increase significantly. There is a marginal to slight risk of severe weather mainly for damaging winds and large hail in this period, but this is still very uncertain at this time.

Mostly cloudy to overcast skies will be in place on Tuesday with occasional morning and afternoon rain chances. This will limit our temperatures to the upper 70s, making for a cool July afternoon.

However, highs will warm significantly on Wednesday into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Stray showers and thunderstorms are possible as well, but these are low end chances.

We will cool down slightly into Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Friday will be nearly identical as well weather wise.

Will next weekend shape up to be nicer than this past one?

