18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says

Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Lauren Collins’ car.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – An 18-year-old was killed in Kentucky after her car was hit by a loose tire early Sunday morning, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

The preliminary investigation suggests Lauren Collins was driving on I-75 around 12:15 a.m. when her car’s windshield was hit by a tire.

Deputies believe it may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out of control over a concrete barrier and hit Collins’ car.

The Walton Fire Department extricated Collins and took her to the hospital where she was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Collins later died at the hospital.

Deputies say they have not found the vehicle that lost a tire on northbound I-75.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police SWAT team serves warrant Friday evening
Sioux City’s SWAT team served a felony arrest warrant last night
Female seriously injured
Arrest made after a female was struck by a vehicle in the Madison County, Nebraska fairgrounds parking lot
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature
Gehlen Catholic celebrates after punching their ticket to the 2023 state baseball tournament.
‘Baseball is not so easy over here’ - Class 1A state baseball bracket showcases talent from Plymouth County

Latest News

This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Massive search is underway for missing children swept away in suburban Philadelphia flash flood
A deputy in Forrest County, Miss., is shown with Clyde the Camel on Sunday.
Deputies wrangle wayward camel
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Police investigating the Gilgo Beach killings have searched a Long Island storage facility
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor’s sexual assault trial