Anthon, IA celebrates National Ice Cream Day

The town's community development corporation passed out free ice cream
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANTHON, Iowa (KTIV) - A celebration of National Ice Cream Day, which is celebrated on the third Sunday in July each year, took place in Anthon Iowa.

The Anthon Community Development Corporation handed out free ice cream and encouraged guests to pack O’Neil Park.

People of all ages enjoyed delicious ice cream or popsicles. Brady Cockburn, a teenager at the event, said it was awesome to see members of the community hanging out and enjoying the evening.

“I like to see like all the community members just coming after one another, just showing good support for the town of Anthon, and just like the little things like this that makes our town bigger than what it actually is,” Cockburn said.

The Anthon Community Development Corporation is a group of volunteers that plan free events for kids and families to enjoy. Amy McFarland, a board member, said the board is proud of the support from the community when they organize events like this.

“(It) Just like brings a tear to your eye to see people come and enjoy, and this is what it’s about. I was a kid who grew up in the late 80s, early 90s. And I grew up in this town and it was like this all summer long,” McFarland said.

The town will have festivals throughout the year, with a Christmas Carnival in December. The Community Development Corporation also looks to promote small businesses within the community.

