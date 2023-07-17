Coaches Corner: ELC softball feeling prepared heading into state tournament

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - The 2023 Iowa high school state softball tournament is here, and the Estherville-Lincoln Central softball team is returning to Fort Dodge for the first time since 2021.

ELC brings a 31-3 record into their 3A quarterfinal matchup with Davis County.

Head coach Megan Anderson says this team has put in countless hours of hard work all season which made it a very special moment when the team punched their ticket to state with a 3-1 win over West Lyon.

“It was really special. These kids have worked extremely hard all year, they played a tough schedule, they’ve done everything to get prepared to be at this point. So I’m extremely proud that they achieved their goal,” said Coach Anderson.

The team punched their ticket to state on Tuesday, but they’ve remained focused all week as they put in their final preparations.

“They’ve stayed pretty calm, they’ve stayed really focused on doing things that they need to do in order to get ready for state. So we’ve just kind of been working on some different situations that we think might come up at state and we just need to sharpen our skills a little bit,” said Anderson.

Coach Anderson has been at the helm for Estherville-Lincoln Central for 14 seasons now. She says it’s always special to reflect on how much it means to have the opportunity to lead a program that has meant a lot to her for many years.

“It’s really special. You know, I graduated from Estherville. I played for a great coach Don Menke. He really instilled a love for the game and a great understanding of the game. So for me to go in and take over the program and to have some success like he did, you know, it’s super special. I truly feel like Estherville is just a really strong community. They support us in everything that we do, and I think they love their softball team. And so you can see that the other night at the game, it was just a packed house,” said Anderson.

