Crofton to hold recall election on Sept. 12

CROFTON, Neb. (KTIV) - James Murphy, a Crofton, NE city council member will face a recall election on Sept. 12.

Knox County Election Commissioner Joann Fischer confirmed the election to KTIV. She adds a recall request has also been filed against Crofton Mayor Bob Evans and City Council Chairperson Larry Peitz, though that petition is in the infant stages.

Fischer said the election on Sept. 12 will be conducted by mail only, though prospective voters can stop by the clerk’s office inside the Knox County Courthouse during regular business hours if they need assistance.

To vote in the recall election against Murphy, voters will need to be registered online by Aug. 25, or in person by Sept. 1. Only registered voters inside the city limits are able to cast a ballot. For those already registered, ballots are to be mailed out on Aug. 21.

Fischer said the ballots must arrive by 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 to be counted. Also on the ballot will be a proposed half-percent sales tax increase in the city of Crofton.

Carissa Christensen is the principal circulator of the recall petitions against Murphy, Peitz and Evans. In her recall petition against Murphy, she wrote, “Murphy has been consistently inconsistent.”

Christensen went on to add, “One time to save himself and not save Crofton thousands hiring CPA. He did not vote in 2022 to fix the roads.” She also ended the petition by saying, “He has no opinions on important matters just did not vote or show up for meetings. He supports firing John Carter chief of police.”

In his defense statement, Murphy wrote, “These allegations against me are false. I did not support hiring a special CPA firm. I have only missed two meetings in two and a half years.”

He added, “I did vote to spend all the street funds allocated for our streets to improve them. If you have any questions, please call me at 605-760-4105 before you decide to sign this petition.”

Official recall petition for James Murphy. (Knox County)

As for the recall petitions for Evans and Peitz, Fischer said the pair must file any “defense statement” they want to appear on the circulated petition by 4:30 on July 17, 2023. Fischer said the defense statement is optional but would give both officials the opportunity to give a written statement that would be placed on the recall petition voters would sign.

To trigger an election for Peitz, Carissa Christensen, the principal circulator, would need 63 signatures of registered voters who live inside the city limits. For Evans, 127 signatures would be needed.

Fischer said only signatures of registered voters inside the city limits would be counted. She explained that once the deadline for adding a defense statement passes, the principal circulator has 30 days to gather the required number of signatures.

If successful, Fischer’s office will tally the signatures and report back to the city council if the required number has been achieved within 15 days of the signatures being turned in. If Fischer determines enough signatures have been gathered, the city council would then be required to set an election date.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Nebraska is one of 19 states that allow recall elections where citizens can attempt to remove an elected official from office at any time.

