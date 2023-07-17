Kingsley-Pierson Panthers beat the Warriors in Class 1A quarterfinals

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - The Kingsley-Pierson Panthers have won their first game at the Class 1A Baseball Tournament and will be heading to the semifinals.

The first-seeded Panthers faced off Monday with the eighth-seeded South Winneshiek Warriors and came away with a 6-1 victory. The Panthers dominated the first inning by getting a 5-0 lead. The Warriors would respond with a run in the fourth inning, but that would be their only one for the game, with the last point being the Panthers’ 6th run in the fifth inning.

With this victory, the Panthers will go on to face Lisbon on Wednesday, July 19 for Class 1A State Semifinal. Like Monday’s game, the Panthers will face the Lions at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.

The Panthers were able to make it to state for the past two years.

KTIV SportsFource was at Merchants Park for the game, and we’ll have highlights tonight at News 4 at Six.

