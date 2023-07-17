Man accused of stealing from North Fork Area Transit to be in court Tuesday

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) - The man who allegedly stole over $740,000 from a nonprofit based out of Norfolk, Nebraska is scheduled to be in court this week.

Jeffrey Stewart is scheduled to have his arraignment hearing in Madison County Court on Tuesday, July 18. Stewart is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) while he was the nonprofit’s director. NFAT provides public transit services to people in and around the Norfolk area.

Authorities say Stewart was arrested on Friday, July 14 in Texas after crossing the border from Mexico and turning himself into the US Border Patrol. He was extradited back to Madison County, Nebraska, and was booked into the jail on Saturday, July 15.

