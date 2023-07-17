Man sentenced for role in fatal Sioux City shooting granted new trial

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man who was convicted and sentenced for his involvement in a fatal shooting outside a Sioux City bar has been granted a new trial.

Court documents show Lawrence Canady’s voluntary manslaughter charge was overturned by the Iowa Court of Appeals last week. In February 2022, Canady was sentenced to 16 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and other counts in the death of 22-year-old Martez Harrison. The judge also revoked Canady’s probation from an earlier case and added five years to the sentence.

The Court of Appeals said two pieces of evidence at Canady’s trial were improperly admitted, and because of this, the voluntary manslaughter charge was overturned.

One of the pieces of evidence was a rap video featuring Canady referencing Harrison, while the other was a photo on Dwight Evans’s Snapchat, who was the other person charged in the shooting. The prosecution argued that this video and photo showed Canady intended to kill Harrison before the shooting happened outside the bar. Both these pieces of evidence were successfully submitted to the trial while Canady’s attorneys argued he acted in self-defense.

According to the Court of Appeals, the video and photo should not have been submitted because they were unfairly prejudiced towards Canady, so a new trial was approved. With Canady’s successful appeal, he can be retried for his three convicted counts: voluntary manslaughter, willful injury and assault. A date for this new trial has not been set.

The original incident happened back in 2021 when Canady and Harrison fought outside Uncle Dave’s Bar. At the time of the trial, prosecutors said when Harrison fell, another man shot him twice while Canady continued to hit him. That other man, Dwight Evans, has already been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting. But because he was a 17-year-old at the time, Evans will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

