Northwest Iowa college student conducting survey to assess risk factors for cancer in Iowa farmers

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Odebolt, Iowa student attending Drake University is seeking farmers to help complete a study analyzing the lifestyle habits and health history of farmers in Iowa. She needs help collecting that data.

The latest annual report from the Iowa Cancer Registry said Iowa has the second highest incidence rate of cancer cases in the country.

“It was very alarming and it made me interested in trying to figure out the root causes of this increase incidents in of cancer among Iowa residents. Especially Iowa farmers,” said Elle Schroeder, a Drake University Clinical & Medical Sciences Student.

Schroeder has personally been impacted by cancer, her grandfather was a farmer who was diagnosed with lung cancer.

“He unfortunately passed away from that so this is a nice way to honor him through this,” added Schroeder.

Her professor, Dr. Cassity Gutierrez, who is also her aunt went through her own battle: breast cancer.

“One of the wonderful things about understanding risk factors is that we can do a better job at preventing it,” said Dr. Gutierrez. “I think of my own journey of going through cancer and I can’t pinpoint exactly what the cause was. But having gone through extensive treatment for that, I would have rather prevented that from happening and so the more information we can get the better understanding what are some of these risk factors that are driving this.”

Although farmers are around pesticides and other chemicals, this study looks beyond occupational hazards.

“First of all, regarding the history of cancer in your families if you’ve been diagnosed. Also, look at how often you go to the doctor, alcohol consumption, and drug use. Different things like that that have to do with your lifestyle,” said Schroeder.

She needs your help collecting data by filling out this short survey.

”These responses give us a better idea of what these lifestyle factors are and how we can prevent cancer based on the factors and also for education. Educating farmers on what these different risk factors for cancer might be,” Schroeder added.

Any information obtained in connection with the research study that can be identified with you will be disclosed only with your permission; your results will be kept confidential. In any written reports or publications, no one will be identified or identifiable, and only group data will be presented.

