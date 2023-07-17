One man dead, another injured after a stabbing and shooting in Sioux City

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police are investigating after one man was fatally shot and another was stabbed Monday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 4:20 a.m. on July 17, officers were sent to 406 26th Street for a possible stabbing and burglary. When they got there, officers found a man outside the house with multiple stab wounds. Police say this man lived at the residence on 26th Street. After searching the house, officers found another man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man with the gunshot wounds later died at the hospital.

This investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 258-8477.

