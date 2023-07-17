Rain and storms take aim at Siouxland Monday night

Severe Weather Outlook
By Cat Taylor
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday was a less-smoky, cooler day for much of the area. Thankfully, the cooler weather will linger for at least one more day as the smoke clears the region through the overnight.

A complex of thunderstorms will swing around a strong high pressure over the Rockies Monday night bringing our next chance at thunderstorms. Those existing thunderstorms are likely to clip the KTIV viewing area to the west but may bring a few severe thunderstorms after midnight.

If storms can remain strong into Siouxland, they could be capable of marginally large hail and, more likely, damaging wind gusts, mainly west of I-29 into early morning Tuesday.

Rain and thunder will likely continue through Tuesday morning with some clearing by the afternoon. Another small chance for severe storms could pop up again Tuesday evening, this time east of I-29.

Heat and humidity will surge Wednesday allowing for yet another chance for severe storms to develop by Wednesday night. Timing will come into focus as we get closer.

The second half of the week brings a pattern shift that will allow for much more sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s.

At this time, there are indications of a large warm up into next week where highs could reach well into the 90s. Ragbrai riders should prepare for a hot event this year.

More details on this week’s severe weather on KTIV News 4 at 5, 6, and 10pm.

