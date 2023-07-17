A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at this hospital

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at a hospital in Decatur, Alabama.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (CNN) – A Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Kale is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.

Kale was brought to the Cook Museum of Natural Science in 2020 after being accidentally caught by a fisherman in Chesapeake Bay. He has been healing ever since.

The CT scan was done to monitor the deep infections in his shell.

The museum in Decatur said Kale, who is one of the most endangered species of sea turtle in the world, is “doing just fine.”

A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.
A sea turtle is the first animal to receive a CT scan at an Alabama hospital.(Cook Museum of Natural Science)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Police SWAT team serves warrant Friday evening
Sioux City’s SWAT team served a felony arrest warrant last night
Female seriously injured
Arrest made after a female was struck by a vehicle in the Madison County, Nebraska fairgrounds parking lot
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature
Gehlen Catholic celebrates after punching their ticket to the 2023 state baseball tournament.
‘Baseball is not so easy over here’ - Class 1A state baseball bracket showcases talent from Plymouth County

Latest News

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
Elton John lends celebrity support to Kevin Spacey at the actor’s sexual assault trial
FILE - A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is...
Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke
Lawrence Canady
Man sentenced for role in fatal Sioux City shooting granted new trial
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’