Sioux City Police Bike Patrol Unit goes where squad cars can’t

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With more cyclists out on the streets of Sioux City this week ahead of RAGBRAI, you might see a few that look a lot like cops.

Sioux City’s Bike Patrol unit is out in full force this week and all summer. The officers on bike patrol go where their squad cars can’t go.

Officers on bike patrol are prepared to respond to any emergency. It also allows officers to get a different view of Sioux City than in their squad cars.

“Bike patrol is an element where officers can get out, get off their bike, and interact with the public,” said Sgt. Tom Gill. “It’s just a good way to meet people and let them meet the officers and see them not in their squad car but on a different mode of transportation.”

Officers also carry special citations with them on bike patrol. They hand out “tickets” for free ice cream to kids they see riding their bikes with helmets on.

“We like to be visible,” said Gill. “We like to get out. It’s easier on a bicycle to interact with people who are walking on the trails, walking their dogs, or riding their bikes.”

Gill said bike patrol gives officers typically ride the trails, along the riverfront, and through downtown Sioux City. It also gives officers a new way to interact with the people they serve.

