Smoky conditions will move out today, but tonight there is a chance of severe weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This weekend was very smoky and hazy from the Canadian wildfire smoke, which also led to multiple air quality alerts here in the Siouxland area.

This morning, things are better as the smoke has started to move out of the region, but we are still dealing with patchy ground smoke. Other than that, temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s, with wind out of the north up to 10 miles per hour.

Also, this morning we have a line of severe thunderstorms developing into southern parts of Siouxland and even a few isolated thunderstorms developing into our western counties.

Tonight’s lows will be dipping into the 50s and 60s across the region, with wind out of the northwest up to 10 miles per hour. The main focus tonight will be the chance of severe weather across the region. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has put western Siouxland under a Slight and Marginal risk of seeing severe weather, with the main threats being large hail and strong to damaging winds.

Then our Tuesday is looking to be a somewhat rainy to stormy day across Siouxland. On Tuesday morning, we will be dealing with showers and thundershowers across the region, especially in the morning. Then, during the day, we will see a break from the rain and storms and get some sunshine. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and 80s across the region.

On Wednesday, we have another chance of severe weather, but the rest of the week is looking nice and sunny. All the details are in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

