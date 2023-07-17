Spencer falls in quarterfinals of Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The Spencer Tigers were knocked out of the Class 3A Baseball Tournament Monday after going up against the North Polk Comets.

The Tigers lost to the Comets 3-1 during the quarterfinal match at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City.

By the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers were down with the Comets having a 3-0 lead. But the Tigers didn’t go down without a fight, Senior Jake Hallett scored the team’s only run in the game after blasting one to opposite field that rattled off the wall and a run was scored on the triple from Hallet.

Later on, when Spencer was down to its final out it had a tying run at the plate, but North Polk’s Hunter Cook came up with the strikeout to finish the game out, ending Spencer’s season in Iowa City.

