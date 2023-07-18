14-year-old dies in boating accident with jet ski, authorities say

A Florida family says their 14-year-old son died over the weekend in a boating accident.
A Florida family says their 14-year-old son died over the weekend in a boating accident.(GoFundMe)
By WWSB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Florida authorities say a teenager died in a boating accident over the weekend.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its team was called regarding a crash involving a boat and a jet ski in Manatee County.

The collision involved a 45-year-old Palmetto resident operating the jet ski and two brothers from Bradenton on the boat.

“Regrettably, we must confirm the loss of a 14-year-old in a heartbreaking accident. The elder brother is currently receiving medical treatment and his condition is being closely monitored,” authorities told WWSB.

The boys’ family confirmed the deadly accident through a GoFundMe account set up to help with expenses.

“The Ganey family had to endure what is the greatest fear to all families and parents. James (17 years old) and Hunter (14 years old) were involved in a tragic boating accident that left James in critical condition and Hunter without his life,” the family shared.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man operating the jet ski or how the collision occurred.

