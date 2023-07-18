Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit

A 73-year-old Phoenix woman has been living without air conditioning for two months after her system broke down. (Source: azfamily)
By David Caltabiano and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A 73-year-old Phoenix woman has been living without air conditioning for two months after her system broke down.

This summer, there has been a record-breaking heat wave in Phoenix. On Tuesday, the city hit a record of 19 days in a row of 110-degree or higher temperatures.

The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new air conditioning system, priced at about $8,000.

McNally said her husband would have fixed the system, but he died three years ago.

“It’s miserable in here,” McNally said. “I can’t stand too much more of it. I’m afraid I’m going to have a heat stroke or something.”

After an interview on Monday with KPHO in Phoenix about her situation, the news outlet contacted McNally just hours later and asked if they could come back to her home because they forgot something.

But instead, they surprised McNally with something big. KPHO contacted their partner Parker and Sons, who stepped up to give McNally a free air conditioning system. The team said the installation would be completed by the next day.

“You’re not going to worry about any costs whatsoever, and we’re going to get this thing swapped out for you,” Michael Whetsel with Parker and Sons told McNally.

“I feel wonderful. I want to cry,” McNally said after learning of the generous gift.

A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix said people who do not have working air conditioning can apply for help here.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
One man dead, another injured after stabbing and shooting in Sioux City
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
Two people sent to hospital after stabbing in Sioux City
Sioux City Police SWAT team serves warrant Friday evening
Sioux City SWAT team called to home Friday night
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Lawrence Canady
Man sentenced for role in fatal Sioux City shooting granted new trial

Latest News

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Facebook parent Meta makes public its ChatGPT rival LLaMA
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Effort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater search
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
Court documents provide more information on McDonald Street incident that sent 2 to hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing