Bond set for man accused of stealing from North Fork Area Transit

Jeffrey Stewart
Jeffrey Stewart(Madison County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The man who allegedly stole over $740,000 from a nonprofit based out of Norfolk, Nebraska was in court Tuesday.

Jeffrey Stewart had a hearing in Madison County Court on July 18, where his bond was set at $500,000. Stewart is charged with theft-unlawful taking of $5,000+ for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from North Fork Area Transit (NFAT) while he was the nonprofit’s director. NFAT provides public transit services to people in and around the Norfolk area.

Authorities say Stewart was arrested on Friday, July 14 in Texas after crossing the border from Mexico and turning himself into the US Border Patrol. He was extradited back to Madison County, Nebraska, and was booked into the jail on Saturday, July 15.

Stewart’s next hearing is scheduled for July 25 at 1 p.m.

