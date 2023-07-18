City to submit grant for Cone Park bike trail

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council is giving city staff the green light Monday night to submit a grant application that would bring $150,000 in funding to a project to bring new bike trails to Cone Park and Sertoma Park.

The city will submit an Iowa Department of Transportation “State Recreational Trail Program” grant. By submitting the grant, the city would agree to pledge a 25% local match contribution.

The city would also agree to adequately maintain the trail for a minimum of 20 years. The new trail project will bring 10.5 miles of natural trails, and a trail network, that will offer something for beginners and expert riders.

“We’re going to be really having a lot of people coming into Sioux City because of that trail... I understand that they’re far and few between... and a lot of people are traveling more miles... more hours to get to a trail, such as what we will have here in Sioux City,” Sioux City Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said.

Construction on the project is set to begin late this summer.

