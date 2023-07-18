Clutch 6th inning lifts Remsen St. Mary’s to victory in Carroll

CARROLL, IA (KTIV) -Things looked glum for the Remsen St. Mary’s Hawks during the first game of their 8th straight state tournament appearance. Down 1-0 the Hawks bats began to wake up, a little dribbler was just enough to get a run in to tie, then a single and a sac fly brought in two more.

After that it was up to the Hawks to get it done on defense which they did sealing the deal on a 3-1 victory.

”I mean we just pushed through. We knew when we had runners on base,” said Cael Ortmann Remsen St. Mary’s senior. “We had to take advantage of it. One through nine. It’s a team sport. All of them came together. Bottom of the lineup put runs up. All we had to do was come back in the bottom of the seventh and close it.”

The win sends the Hawks to the semifinals where they will take on Lynnville-Sully at 4:30pm on Wednesday in Carroll.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.