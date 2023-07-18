Cousin of Mollie Tibbetts organizes walk, run on 5-year anniversary of her disappearance

Tuesday marks 5 years since the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday marks five years since the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was a University of Iowa student who was last seen jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn back in 2018.

She was reported missing by her family the next morning after she didn’t show up to work. A month later, her body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County.

In remembrance of Tibbetts, her cousin is encouraging people to walk or run a mile for Mollie.

In a Facebook post, Morgan Collum said participants are gathering in front of “BGM High School” in Brooklyn at 6:30 p.m.

TV-9 spoke to Collum last month about why she runs in memory of Mollie.

“Running was something that Mollie loved and that was something that we shared.”

“Even if Mollie wasn’t your daughter or your cousin or your friend, you still felt that sense of community and like hey, one of us is hurt, so we’re all coming together.”

Collum pledged to run 100 miles this summer to honor Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is serving life in prison for killing Tibbetts.

A jury found him guilty of first degree murder back in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
One man dead, another injured after stabbing and shooting in Sioux City
Sioux City Police SWAT team serves warrant Friday evening
Sioux City SWAT team called to home Friday night
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
Two people sent to hospital after stabbing in Sioux City
Lawrence Canady
Man sentenced for role in fatal Sioux City shooting granted new trial
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Judge puts newly signed Iowa abortion law on hold

Latest News

Iowa man charged with sexually abusing a minor
Storm Lake Police looking for suspects after man assaulted by juveniles, sent to hospital
GEHLEN CATHOLIC FIXED
ESTHERVILLE