Local athlete Demarico Young’s nonprofit organization setting up donation bins around Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You can now donate sports gear to a local high school athlete’s non-profit organization.

The Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation has partnered with the Siouxland Community Health Center to set up donation bins where you can donate new, or gently used, sports equipment to give to kids in need throughout Siouxland.

“From the Health Center’s standpoint, and from my perspective, is that we really focus on health and equity for all. So being able to have students able to participate in youth athletics and have the equipment they need to do that is in perfect alignment with [our mission of health and equity],” said the Siouxland Community Health Center’s director of inclusion, diversity and equity, Julian Lee. “As an organization, we’re happy to be a small part of this and helping out where we can.”

If you would like to donate to the Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation, they accept donations through PayPal and Venmo.

