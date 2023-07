FORT DODGE, IA (KTIV) -While their opponent Davis County struck first, Estherville Lincoln Central struck with the most force.

Down 1, in the third inning Tatum Dunleavy unleashed a blast over the left field fence to put ELC up 3-1, and they pretty much did not look back from there. When it was all said and done ELC had won 11-3.

