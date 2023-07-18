Iowa man charged with sexually abusing a minor

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A man in Northwest Iowa has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

According to the Sac County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Antonio Pharms of Lytton is facing three counts of second-degree sex abuse and three counts of lascivious acts with a child.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation was started back on June 30, 2023, when the father of the alleged victim contacted law enforcement. Pharms was arrested that same day for violating a no-contact order on an unrelated case.

The minor was eventually interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center in Waterloo, Iowa. During that interview, authorities learned that sexual contact between the minor and Pharms allegedly happened at least three times in the past two months.

Pharms was officially charged on July 15. He has been in the Sac County Jail since his arrest on June 30 and is being held on a $105,000 bond.

The Iowa Department of Human Services has been working on this case.

