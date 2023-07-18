Jays battle till bitter end

CARROLL, IA (KTIV) -Down 8-0 lesser teams probably go down without a fight, the Gehlen Catholic Jays did the exact opposite.

Entering the top of the 5th down 8, the Jays began their trek back into the game, It began with a walk, followed by an error, before a single kept things going. A bases loaded walk brought in the first run, then an error allowed everyone to move up once more.

The pitcher then uncorked a wild pitch bringing in another, making it 8-3. A groundout drove in another run, and it was 8-4. Before a single and a Connor Kraft triple added 2 more to make it 8-6.

Zayne Weiland brought Kraft in to make it 8-7, but that was where the inning would end.

With momentum on their side, the Jays entered the 7th inning with a fighting chance, but ultimately it was not meant to be, and they fell, 8-7.

”These guys have been doing this since they were in the third grade, and they stuck with it,” said Loi Kraft Gehlen Catholic head coach. “They had a dream to go here someday, and that day was today. They got a lot of firsts. They got a district championship, a sub-state championship. Nothing to hang their heads about.”

Congratulations to Gehlen Catholic on an outstanding season.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.