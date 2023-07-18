Court documents provide more information on McDonald Street incident that sent 2 to hospital

Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - New information has been released following an assault that sent two people to a Sioux City hospital Monday night.

Court documents show that the incident happened just after 7 p.m. on July 17 at a residence in the 1400 block of McDonald Street.

The victim, Delilah Dangerfield, and the suspect, 30-year-old Melvin Harris, had been in an on-and-off relationship. Police say it all started when Dangerfield opened the door to her house and Harris struck her in the mouth. The disturbance continued into the house where Harris allegedly assaulted Dangerfield with multiple objects, including a chair, table and kitchen draw. At one point, according to police, the fight ended up in the kitchen, where Dangerfield got a knife in an attempt to protect herself. The knife was allegedly pulled out of Dangerfield’s hand by Harris, causing injury to her hand.

Melvin Harris
Melvin Harris(Woodbury County Jail)

After police arrived, Harris and Dangerfield were sent to hospitals for the injuries they got in the fight.

Later Monday night Harris was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He is being held on a $3,000 bond. He has also been given a no-contact order for Dangerfield.

