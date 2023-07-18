RAGBRAI 50: RE/MAX City Centre to hold screenings of ‘Shift: The Ragbrai Documentary’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re five days away from the start of RAGBRAI here in Sioux City and, to get ready for the ride, you can catch a special screening of a documentary about Iowa’s iconic ride.

The documentary will be shown at the RE/MAX City Centre this Saturday to coincide with the ride, which starts Sunday. The movie features four riders from last year’s RAGBRAI.

The RE/MAX City Centre will have popcorn from Jolly Time, a full cocktail bar and coffee bar from Stone Brew.

Organizers say they’re excited to host the screening.

“This is why we did this. It is for events like this for those unique community events where we can add on to the already great things that are happening with RAGBRAI,” said the owner of RE/MAX City Centre, Jeff Carlson.

The document has four screenings scheduled for Saturday, they’re at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

You can buy tickets at the door for $10.

