RAGBRAI 50: What you need to know about this year’s RAGBRAI

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa. And this year, RAGBRAI will be starting in Sioux City, just like it did way back in 1973 when the Register put on its first ride.

With so much happening this year for RAGBRAI, KTIV News 4 has you covered with all the things you need to know this week.

RAGBRAI Route

This is the eighth time RAGBRAI has started in Sioux City, with the last time being in 2015. Over the course of seven days, riders will start at the Missouri River and make their way across Iowa while staying at different towns each night, eventually ending the ride at the Mississippi. This year’s route can be seen below:

Sunday, July 23: Sioux City to Storm Lake

Monday, July 24: Storm Lake to Carroll

Tuesday, July 25: Carroll to Ames

Wednesday, July 26: Ames to Des Moines

Thursday, July 27: Des Moines to Tama Toledo

Friday, July 28: Tama Toledo to Coralville

Saturday: July 29: Coralville to Davenport

You can find out more about this year’s route at the official RAGBRAI website here.

Registering for RAGBRAI

Registration for RAGBRAI has closed, but organizers say registration passes will be sold at the RAGBRAI Expo in Sioux City on July 22 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. They also plan to sell Day Passes and Non-Rider passes at each overnight town and each meeting town on the ride.

The First Day of RAGBRAI

Riders don’t start biking across Iowa until July 23, but RAGBRAI will kick off in Sioux City on Saturday, July 22 with plenty of events to enjoy. Below are some of the things going on in Sioux City this Saturday. These events are open to the public, you do not need to be a RAGBRAI rider in order to participate.

RAGBRAI Expo Takes place at the Tyson Events Center at 401 Gordon Drive from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Will feature over 50 vendors including a RAGBRAI outlet tent, merchandise trailers, a brewery and much more. A full list of vendors can be found here.

RAGBRAI Concerts in Sioux City From 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. there’ll be concerts at the Tyson Events Center/Long Lines Family Rec Center Parking Lot. The lineup includes: Joe Donnelly from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A frequent Sioux City performer based out of the Omaha area, Joe Donnelly is an acoustic artist who previously was the lead singer for Gallivant Omaha, which was recognized as a top local band in the area. GhostCat from 4 to 6 p.m. An alternative/indie rock band from Sioux City, GhostCat frequently performs at The Marquee on 4th Street and has an impressive catalog of original songs. Flashback from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Flashback is a power rock/pop band covering an eclectic mix of high-energy music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and from today. Spin Doctors will headline the event from 9 to 10:30 p.m. A veteran American rock band best known for its 1993 national top hit “Two Princes” which rose to #4 on the Top 100 singles chart and helped propel the band to multi-platinum success. The band’s music is known for its catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and witty lyrics with blends of rock, funk, and blues. With its lineup of lead vocalist Chris Barron, guitarist Eric Schenkman, bassist Mark White, and drummer Aaron Comes, Spin Doctors continue to play shows across the United States and around the world.

SHIFT: The RAGBRAI Documentary To celebrate RAGBRAI’s 50th anniversary, the Riviera Theater at City Centre in Sioux City will host four showings of “Shift: The RAGBRAI Documentary.” This one-hour documentary directed by Des Moines Register journalists follows three riders and a pair of community leaders as they “reach new personal heights, changing their lives in seven days and finding themselves—literally and metaphorically—in the middle of nowhere.” Showings are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

RAGBRAI Safety Meeting for First Time From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center, riders can attend this meeting to learn the dos and don’ts during this year’s ride.



Sioux City Roads Affected by RAGBRAI

When riders pedal out of Sioux City on Sunday, July 23, traffic will be impacted on several major roads.

Parts of Hamilton Blvd, Outer Drive and Floyd Blvd will be closed on Sunday to allow riders to make their way from the Missouri River out of town. Below is the route riders will be taking through Sioux City.

This recommended route was provided by the Sioux City RAGBRAI Public Safety committee. (ragbraisiouxcity.com)

Sioux City Parks Closed for RAGBRAI

With RAGBRAI coming to Sioux City, several of the local parks will be closed to the public on July 22 and on July 23. This is because RAGBRAI riders will be using these parks for camping. The parks affected by this are:

Chris Larsen Park

Riverside Park

Cook Park

Headington Park.

Additionally, Riverside Park and Chris Larsen Park are going to be sprayed for mosquitoes. The spraying is expected to happen on the morning of Friday, July 21.

The public boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park will also be closed on July 22 and July 23.

KTIV’s Coverage of this Year’s RAGBRAI

KTIV will be out at RAGBRAI this weekend covering all the events and stories we can. Friday and Saturday nights we’ll be broadcasting from downtown where all the RAGBRAI action is at.

Also, KTIV’s Connor Trett will be among thousands of cyclists riding RAGBRAI. He’ll pedal out of Sioux City Sunday morning, and file reports from the first few days of the ride. Be sure to look for his reports on Siouxland’s News Channel.

