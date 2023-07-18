A rainy and stormy morning for western Siouxland with another chance of storms tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We are waking up to some rain and storms over western Siouxland, with a few severe thunderstorms just outside of our viewing area. The rain and storms will continue to move east, with the heavier rain staying just out of our viewing area with more impacts towards Omaha and the Lincoln area.

Today, we are forecasting for the rain and storms to move out of the area this morning, leaving behind some cloudy conditions across much of the viewing area, with more clearing by the evening hours of our day.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper-70s, which is below average for this time of year. Then tonight, things will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s as winds will be out of the southeast at up to 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, the Storm Prediction Center has put out a Marginal Risk of severe weather across the region, with the main threat being some strong thunderstorms and strong winds. The timing of the severe weather seems to be in the mid-morning hours of Wednesday. Then, by Wednesday evening, things seemed to clear up.

After Wednesday, things seem to be nice with sunny skies and below-average temperatures, and then on Saturday, we have the chance of seeing some storms develop. Then next week, the heat kicks in, with heat index values that could be climbing into the hundreds, which would be some of the hottest weather we have seen here in Siouxland this year.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

