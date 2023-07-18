Severe storms possible through Wednesday

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday
Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday has been a comfortable day for July. The current weather pattern will, yet again, bring a small storm chance overnight. If storms can work their way into Siouxland, marginally severe hail and wind gusts could be possible, but that chance is quite low.

Heat and humidity will surge Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will provide lift for a much better chance for severe storms to develop. Storms will begin to develop by 7am Wednesday and continue off and on through Wednesday late afternoon. Any storms that form will be capable of large hail to golf ball size, winds to 70 mph, and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

At this time, storms will hopefully wind down just in time for the Rivercade parade Wednesday evening, but that could change with developing parameters tomorrow. Stay tuned.

The second half of the week brings a pattern shift that will allow for much more sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s with only a few very small rain chances.

At this time, there are indications of a very large warm up next week where highs could reach well into the 90s and possibly near 100. Heat index values will likely soar into the triple digits. Ragbrai riders should prepare for a very hot event this year.

More details on this week’s severe weather on KTIV News 4 at 5, 6, and 10pm.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to 406 26th Street and found one man shot and another man stabbed.
One man dead, another injured after stabbing and shooting in Sioux City
Police called out to altercation at 1414 McDonald Street.
Two people sent to hospital after stabbing in Sioux City
Sioux City Police SWAT team serves warrant Friday evening
Sioux City SWAT team called to home Friday night
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Lawrence Canady
Man sentenced for role in fatal Sioux City shooting granted new trial

Latest News

A rainy and stormy morning for western Siouxland with another chance of storms tomorrow
A rainy and stormy morning for western Siouxland with another chance of storms tomorrow
A rainy and stormy morning for western Siouxland with another chance of storms tomorrow
Satellite and radar
Rain and storms take aim at Siouxland Monday night
Smoky conditions will move out today, but tonight there is a chance of severe weather
Smoky conditions will move out today, but tonight there is a chance of severe weather