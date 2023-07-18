Severe storms possible through Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday has been a comfortable day for July. The current weather pattern will, yet again, bring a small storm chance overnight. If storms can work their way into Siouxland, marginally severe hail and wind gusts could be possible, but that chance is quite low.

Heat and humidity will surge Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will provide lift for a much better chance for severe storms to develop. Storms will begin to develop by 7am Wednesday and continue off and on through Wednesday late afternoon. Any storms that form will be capable of large hail to golf ball size, winds to 70 mph, and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

At this time, storms will hopefully wind down just in time for the Rivercade parade Wednesday evening, but that could change with developing parameters tomorrow. Stay tuned.

The second half of the week brings a pattern shift that will allow for much more sunshine and lower humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s with only a few very small rain chances.

At this time, there are indications of a very large warm up next week where highs could reach well into the 90s and possibly near 100. Heat index values will likely soar into the triple digits. Ragbrai riders should prepare for a very hot event this year.

More details on this week’s severe weather on KTIV News 4 at 5, 6, and 10pm.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.