Sioux City Farmers Market to relocate this Saturday due to RAGBRAI

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Farmers Market is going to have a temporary location change this weekend due to the RAGBRAI celebrations going on.

Organizers say on Saturday, July 22, the Farmers Market will be in the Great Southern Bank’s parking lot located at 329 Pierce Street in Downtown Sioux City. The market will still be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Farmers Market is expected to be back at the corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. on Saturday, July 29.

“We are so excited to be the starting point for RAGBRAI L!” said Market Manager Becky Barnes. “All the vendors are looking forward to welcoming riders to the Siouxland area.”

