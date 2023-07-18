Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Brandy Binneboese

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Brandy Binneboese, also known as Brandy Sitts.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Binneboese is wanted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.

She is described as a 44-year-old woman who is 5′2″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has several tattoos, including flowers on her left arm and a sunshine on her ankle.

Anyone with information on Binneboese’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

