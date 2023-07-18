Storm Lake Police looking for suspects after man assaulted by juveniles, sent to hospital

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A man was sent to the hospital Monday after he was assaulted and robbed in Storm Lake, according to police.

The Storm Lake Police Department says between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on July 17 a 23-year-old Storm Lake man was assaulted by several juveniles and had his wallet stolen. Police say this happened in the courtyard west of the apartments located at 532 Oates Street.

The 23-year-old man was taken to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center to be treated for serious head injuries. He was later transferred to another facility. No information has been released on his current condition.

What led to this incident is unknown at this time as Storm Lake Police continue to investigate.

Anyone that witnessed this incident, has information, or home video surveillance is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at (712) 732-8010 or (712) 749-2525

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.