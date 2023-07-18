Teachers, educators can get Sam’s Club memberships for $20 – here’s how to get yours

The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Sam’s Club is offering a big discount for teachers for a limited time.

Now through Aug. 15, teachers across the U.S. can sign up for a Sam’s Club membership for just $20 – a 60% discount.

The discount is applicable for state-licensed/certified classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors.

You can redeem the offer online or in person at Sam’s Club stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

